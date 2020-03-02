'We Have To Keep Standards High' Kohli Lauds Indian Pacers After NZ Test Series Whitewash

Virat Kohli hailed the Indian pacers for their outstanding performance in the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three and four wickets each as India bundled out New Zealand for 235 and enjoyed a seven-run lead.

'Pacers bowled pretty well in this match': Virat Kohli

During the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that they were disappointed after being whitewashed in the Test series and he also criticized the batsmen for poor performance. However, he was full of praise for the Indian pacers especially the way they had bowled in this Test match. Meanwhile, he also talked about the importance of having a back-up in the bowling department as well.

"We have an eye on upcoming pacers. This factor has got us success, We have to keep our standards high. Pacers bowled pretty well in this Test, in both innings. The execution was also much better than the 1st test match. We have to keep an eye on 2-3 backup bowlers so that a void doesn't happen", said Virat Kohli.

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point.

In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series.

