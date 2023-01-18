Following a resounding series whitewash against the visitors Sri Lanka, India's two star performers in the series, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, have moved up the table in the ICC ODI rankings. The former Indian skipper has moved up to fourth place in the rankings for batters, while Siraj charted his way to third place in the bowling rankings.

The former Indian skipper won the Player of the Series award for his dominant performances against Dasun Shanaka’s men, smashing two centuries, including an unbeaten knock of 166 runs in the third and final ODI.

ICC ODI Batsman Ranking :



1. Babar - 887

2. Dussen - 766

3. De Kock - 759

4. Virat Kohli - 750

5. David Warner - 747



KING KOHLI is back in hunting. 👑#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #virat #Kohli #KingKohli #GOAT𓃵 #Cricket — Raghav (@Cric8_official) January 17, 2023

Siraj meanwhile picked up nine wickets and was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match series, including a four-wicket haul in the final match, which saw India restrict Sri Lanka to a total of mere 73 runs while chasing 391.

Virat moved up to 750 points in the latest ODI rankings, behind the likes of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who continues to lead the way with 887 points, while South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen is second with 766. His compatriot Quinton de Kock rounds up the top three with 759 points.

After Kohli, Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is in fifth place, trailing the Indian ace by three points at 747.

Mohammed Siraj also makes the gain

Mohammed Siraj meanwhile rose to his career-best 685 ratings and he also has the opportunity to become the number 1 ranked ODI bowler if he continues his rich vein of form against New Zealand.

Trent Boult continues to lead the way in ODI bowlers’ rankings with 730 points, while Australian quick Josh Hazlewood is close in on second place with 727 ratings.

The Men in Blue will contest against the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series, commencing on the 18th of January in Hyderabad. Leading up to the series opener, India lost Shreyas Iyer to a back injury, ruling him out of the upcoming series.