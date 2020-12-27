Virat Kohli Named Captain Of ICC's Test Team Of The Decade; Dhoni, Sharma In ODI Lineup

Indian skipper Virat Kohli featured as the Captain of International Cricket Council's (ICC) 'Test Team of the Decade' after the body released a lineup of their Men's Teams of The Decade for all formats on Sunday. The star-studded lineup for ICC's 'Test Team of the Decade' features other notable names such as Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side features Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin. Virat Kolhi sealed his fate as India's most successful Test skipper after India won the Test against West Indies in 2019. Kohli thereby managed to surpass MS Dhoni scripting his 28th Test win as captain.

Test Team of the Decade:

Alistair Cook (England)

David Warner (Australia)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Virat Kohli (c) (India)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Ben Stokes (England)

Ravi Ashwin (India)

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Stuart Broad (England)

James Anderson (England)

Notably, ICC also released Men's 'ODI Team of the Decade', where former Indian Captain MS Dhoni was chosen as the skipper. This lineup also featured Indian star batsman Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside names like David Warner, Ben Stokes, AB de Villiers, and others.

Men's ODI Team of the Decade:

Rohit Sharma (India)

David Warner (Australia)

Virat Kohli(India)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

MS Dhoni (c)(India)

Ben Stokes (England)

Mitchell Starc(Australia)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Imran Tahir (South Africa)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

The ICC also released the Women's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade featuring two Indian players-- Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in the lineup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav were included in the T20I side. ICC Women's 'ODI Team of the Decade' includes Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (c), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, and Anisha Mohammed.

ICC's award nominations

Moreover, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have additionally been nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Decade' Award alongside Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

For 'ODI Player of the Decade', Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Sangakkara have been nominated.

'Test Player of the Decade award' features nominations of Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan). Winners for these individual awards will be announced by the ICC on Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)

