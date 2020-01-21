Virat Kohli Over Steve Smith? Ex-Australia Player Picks The Better Batsman Across Formats

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played the game. However, the Indian skipper has often faced stiff opposition from Australia's Steve Smith in terms of the game. Both of them have led their teams to victory several times and widely regarded as the best players of their teams.

The recently concluded ODI series between India and Australia also saw both the players bringing on their A-game and scoring for their respective teams.

Kohli or Smith?

However, when former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones was asked to pick the better batsman out of the two, he weighed skipper Virat Kohli more than Australia's Steve Smith. After a fan on Twitter, asked Dean Jones who's better Kohli or Smith, the Australia legend picked Virat Kohli as the better one across all three formats of the game.

All 3 forms of the game ... @imVkohli https://t.co/OOrndNtwxQ — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 20, 2020

Michael Vaughan picks the better one according to him

During the recently concluded series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia, Steve Smith notched up his 9th ODI ton and his first after a gap of three years. Cricket fans took to social media and posted their admiration for the Australian talismanic batsman. One such fan went ahead and described Steve Smith as the “finest active batsman” across all formats.

His opinion did not seem to have gone down well with Michael Vaughan as the former English skipper responded to him in his own unique manner. Vaughan disagreed with his tweet and said that Virat Kohli, not Steve Smith, is the best all-round batsman at the moment. The former cricketer's followers lashed out at the Twitter user, accusing him of posting often against the Indian cricket team.

India beat Australia 2-1

Meanwhile, India overhauled Australia’s 287-run target on the back of suave match-winning knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma brought up his 29th ODI ton and captain Kohli registered his 57th ODI fifty to lead India to a 2-1 series victory after trailing 1-0 post the first match loss. Team India will now tour New Zealand for full-fledged cricketing contests across formats from January 24 to March 4.

