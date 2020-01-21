Virender Sehwag Backs BCCI For Denying Central Contract To MS Dhoni, Here's Why

Last week, cricket fans throughout India were left in shock when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came out with their yearly contracts for 2020. A very big surprise was World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni being denied central contract for 2020 by the BCCI. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently came out and explained why he felt that the BCCI had taken the right call.

Virender Sehwag considers BCCI's contract snub a signal for MS Dhoni

Talking to a cricket portal, Virender Sehwag touched upon the topic of MS Dhoni's exclusion from the BCCI men's central contract list for 2020. Sehwag expressed how he was not surprised at the BCCI's decision regarding Dhoni. He cited how Dhoni has long retired from Test cricket and is a very volatile personality in the ODI and T20I line-ups.

The lack of confirmation regarding Dhoni's further participation in international cricket may have strengthened the BCCI's decision, Sehwag implied. He further added that it is the selectors who decide the graded central contracts and they were probably not keen on selecting Dhoni for another match. Therefore, the BCCI made the move, with the signal potentially being that Dhoni was free to decide when to quit international cricket.

MS Dhoni: Will he play the T20 World Cup 2020?

A lot has been speculated about MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. The 38-year-old has not played a single game for India since their loss to New Zealand in the World Cup Semi-finals and his future is under scrutiny.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical, which he is set to only end during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 this year. While many cricket pundits predict that Dhoni will not play the T20 World Cup in October 2020, some experts predict Dhoni making a way into the team.

