Virat Kohli Plays Crunching Drives And Pulls In 'prepping' For RCB's Next Match; Watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Virat Kohli-led squad RCB, already qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs, will look to register a thumping victory to go into the top two of the IPL 2021 points table. Ahead of the RCB vs SRH encounter, Virat Kohli shared a video of his practice session on his Twitter handle. In the video shared by Virat Kohli, he can be seen playing cracking shots after shots. The video starts with Kohli playing a cover drive; then he plays flick. Kohli, in the video, flaunts his range of shots as he also plays a crunching pull and also steps out and hits the ball hard. Kohli shared the video saying 'prepping' ahead of RCB's clash with SRH.

RCB vs SRH

Coming to the ongoing IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on October 7, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. RCB heads into the match with back-to-back three wins in their last five matches of the season, whereas SRH has managed only one victory in their last five matches. RCB currently sits third in the IPL 2021 points table, with a total of eight wins in 12 matches. At the same time, SRH found themselves at the bottom of the standings, with only two wins in the season so far.

RCB won their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on October 3, by setting a target of 165 runs and then restricting PBKS at a score of 158 at the loss of six wickets. SRH, meanwhile, suffered a loss by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match on October 3. They set a target 0f 116 runs for KKR, which was achieved by KKR with two balls remaining in the match. Coming to the head-to-head record, Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad have locked horns 19 times in which the SRH holds an edge by winning 10 matches, while the RCB winning only 8 matches. However, the last time these two sides met in Chennai, RCB won by a mere six runs.

Image: @IMVKohli/Twitter