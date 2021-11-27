Virat Kohli Posts New Training Video In Gym, Fans Say 'can't Wait To See You In Action'

Team India captain Virat Kohli seems to be training hard in the gym ahead of second India vs New Zealand Test match scheduled to commence from December 3 to 7.

The 33-year old took to his social media handles to put up a motivational workout session, with an interesting quote from Denzel Washington as the caption.

Virat Kohli trains hard in the gym

After an exhausting few months of cricket with the IPL and the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli was given some much-needed rest from first India vs New Zealand test match. With Team India's skipper well known for his work ethic and discipline, he utilized this time well to carry out an extensive fitness routine. In a video posted by Kohli on his official Koo handle, he can be seen sweating it out. He posted an interesting inspirational quote from Academy Award Winner Denzel Washington to motivate his fans, 'Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship.'

Netizens react to Virat Kohli's gym routine

Several fans cannot wait to see Virat Kohli back in action, with some keenly waiting for him to score his 71st century in international cricket. The 33-year old has so far scored 27 centuries in Test cricket and 43 centuries in ODIs.

All the best king can't wait to see you in action give your 💯 — Mess1718 (@KohliForDV) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen posted a tweet to remind Indian fans of the day when Kohli smacked Pakistan for 183 runs.

Who Remember this Day....



The King Of Cricket ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ENTSiTHhuq — ASMAT SRKIAN (@AsmatKhanSRKIAN) November 27, 2021

Similarly, other social media user cannot wait for Kohli to get back onto the field as they miss his sheer 'passion, attitude and fearlessness.'

There’s nothing which matches your presence. We miss your passion, attitude & fearlessness on the field Skip. pic.twitter.com/NZqYQlDH6k — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 27, 2021

