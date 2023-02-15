Virat Kohli Posts 'Nostalgic' Story On Instagram On His Way To Arun Jaitley Stadium; Check

Ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi, Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a story from his instagram. Virat Kohli posted a photo for the same on his Instagram story in which he is feeling nostalgic while he was driving on the roads of Delhi.

Virat Kohli posted a photo of him wearing Team India practice jersey and wrote, "A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages, such a nostalgic feeling."

Virat Kohli's nostalgic post

It is important to note that the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Virat Kohli will be looking to end his Test century on his home ground. Virat last scored a Test century against Bangladesh in 2019 and since then he has not been able to score a Test century.

Virat had a tough three year lean patch with the bat but he finally ended his drought of centuries in ODI's and T20I's but he is still to do the same in Tests, Virat though has made half centuries in Test matches constantly but has been able to convert it into big hundred's.

Talking about Australia, they might be under a lot of pressure after being hammered by Team India in the Nagpur Test. Australia's batting line was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners and the same is expected to happen in the Delhi Test.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin from 17th February, 2023.

Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004 and have also lost to Team India in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. When last time Australia had played Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so they were beaten by an inexperienced Indian side by a margin of 2-1. Team India in that series had broken Australia’s record of not losing a Test match at Gabba for 32 years.

Team India on the other side would be really pumped up after the convincing win at Nagpur and also became the number Test side in the world.

Australia will now have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don’t want to lose the chance of playing the World Test Championship final in June.