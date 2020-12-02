Hardik Pandya Reacts To Record 6th Wicket Partnership With Ravindra Jadeja; Watch Video

Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the playing 11 for the ODI series in Australia did raise several eyebrows considering the fact that the all-rounder is still not entirely fit to bowl. While apprehensions were raised regarding the 27-year-old playing as a genuine middle-order batsman, the cricketer successfully silenced his critics with notable performances in the series. Pandya also stitched together a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI to help the team cross the 300-run mark.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Pandya and Jadeja bailed India out of trouble

Winning the toss and electing to bat first would have come as a great relief for Virat Kohli, considering what transpired in the first couple of matches of the series. Despite Shikhar Dhawan's early wicket, India looked set for a stellar score with the way Virat Kohli (63) and Shubham Gill (33) were batting. However, Gill failed to capitalize on the splendid start, and the India captain also was sent back after his gutsy half-century.

India's inexperienced batting order was exposed once again, and Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also could not make a big impact. The onus was on the two all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to steady the ship for their team. Pandya, who played an exceptional knock of 90 in the 1st encounter, backed it up with another special innings. Along with Ravindra Jadeja, the power-hitter played maturely to ensure the team reaches a match-winning total.

The duo went on to orchestrate a remarkable partnership of 150* to help India post a total of 302. This also is the highest sixth-wicket partnership for India against Australia. Hardik Pandya finished with 92*runs, whereas Ravindra Jadeja scored 66* runs. Pandya in a mid-innings interview spoke of the plans he had set while batting under the pressure situation.

Known for hitting humongous sixes, the player showed a different dimension of his game as he relied on running between the wicket to keep the scoreboard ticking. He revealed that they were expecting to reach around 260-270 runs, but they ended up getting a lot more, eventually. On being asked about using the helicopter shot, the player opined that the Australian wickets make it difficult to hit such strokes because of the pace and bounce that the surfaces offer. Here is the full Hardik Pandya interview -

Hardik Pandya chats to Fox Cricket about his record sixth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja



📺 Watch #AUSvIND ODI Series on #FoxCricket Ch 501 or 💻 Stream on Kayo: https://t.co/zgH4HWWwhW

📝 Live blog: https://t.co/bRMXKXu1lx

📱Match Centre: https://t.co/wCRObVso5a pic.twitter.com/psCecZIsU0 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 2, 2020

India vs Australia live:

The two teams will battle it out in the last ODI of the three-match series at Canberra. India has already lost the series but will look to put up a strong show in the final fixture to take some confidence into the T20Is and the Test matches. Fans in India can enjoy the India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

Image source: BCCI Twitter

