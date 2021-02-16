Virat Kohli Reacts To India's Win In Chennai, Fans Thank Him For MS Dhoni-style Whistles

Virat Kohli will be a happy captain as the India vs England Test series 2021 moves on to Ahmedabad next week. The hosts have redeemed their humiliating loss in the 1st Test by putting up a dominant display in the 2nd Test of the series and bringing themselves back up to 1-1 in the 4-match Test series. Not just that, Kohli will also travel to Ahmedabad somewhat satisfied with his own return to the game, as he managed to overcome his first innings failure in both the Tests to excel in the second.

Superb character and fighting spirit on display.🙌 Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

Kohli equalls MS Dhoni landmark during India vs England Test series 2021

However, having redeemed himself with scores of 72 and 62 and equalled a major MS Dhoni record while doing it, the skipper will be high on confidence at the new stadium in Motera. With India's triumphant 317-run win, Kohli has not just led the team to a win in extremely challenging conditions but has also become India's joint-most successful Test captain in terms of wins at home. He now joins the legendary MS Dhoni with 21 home Test victories. Kohli's win percentage though, is 7.8% higher than Dhoni's 70%, making arguably the best Test captain in home conditions.

Considering that there are still 2 Tests left in this series alone, it will be surprising to not see Kohli finish his reign as India's Test captain with well over 30 wins to his name. Interestingly, it is in the same Test that Kohli won over the Chennai crowd after asking them to raise their energy and noise levels by doing a Whistle Podu, which is a signature move for MS Dhoni when he plays for CSK in the IPL each year. Here's what fans have to say about Kohli replicating Dhoni in both the senses -

Most Test Wins in India by Indian Captain:



Virat Kohli - 21* in 28 Matches 👑

MS Dhoni - 21* in 30 Matches



India's Most Successful Test Captain For You 😎🔥@imVkohli • #ViratKohli • #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/DyYwiTC2Ms — Virat Kohli Trends (@TrendingVirat) February 16, 2021

Most wins as test captain



G smith-53

Ponting-48

Waugh-41

Lloyd-36

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐤𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢-34

Border-32



Most wins at home as test captain



G smith-30

Ponting-29

Waugh-22

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐤𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢-21

Dhoni-21 — King kohli⚔️ (@KingkohliEra) February 16, 2021

Easily will double the wins — Ali (@AliShahrukh84) February 16, 2021

Both are legend 💙🔥🇮🇳 — Prakash koli (@Prakash41029730) February 16, 2021

Virat Kohli career stats

Virat Kohli has come a long way since making his Test debut all the way back in 2011 - ten years ago. The aggressive, slightly chubby-faced youngster has evolved into one of the fittest people on the side, with an aggression that now tends to manifest itself through the bat more than words. Kohli has played 89 Tests in his career so far, making 7463 runs with a high score of 254* against South Africa in 2019. he has a tremendous Test average of 52.92 and has made 27 Test centuries.

Not called one of the best batsmen in the world for nothing, Kohli has made a tremendous 12040 runs from his 251 ODIs. Notably, 'King Kohli' has never made a double century in the format, with his highest score, of 183, coming against Pakistan in 2011. With a strike rate of 93.24 and an average of 59.31 in ODIs and 138.43 and 50.48 in T20Is, Kohli is among the few batsmen to have an average of 50 simultaneously in all formats. He has made 2928 runs from 85 T20I matches.

Image credits: Virat Kohli Twitter

