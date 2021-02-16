Sourav Ganguly Provides Fans With Huge Updates On His Health And Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

The third Test of the India vs England Test series 2021 that is slated to be played in Ahmedabad is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. Moreover, fans have also been welcomed back to witness the historic game.

Sourav Ganguly confirms Ahmedabad Test tickets sold out

The authorities decided to allow 50% crowd of the Ahmedabad new stadium’s capacity during the Test matches at GCA’s cricket stadium at Motera. The Ahmedabad Test tickets booking opened at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 14. Recently, in an interview with Star Sports, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the 3rd Ahmedabad Test tickets were completely sold out, which is expected to be at 100 percent capacity. It is widely believed that Ahmedabad's capacity is above 100,000 spectators.

Ganguly further opened up about India's pink-ball games. The Indian veteran also importantly stated that India's home season will have a minimum of one pink-ball Test match, going ahead due to the changes that have come in the daily lives of people around the world and seeing its success in Kolkata against Bangladesh in 2019.

During the same interview, Ganguly reassured that he was absolutely fine and in good health. For the unversed, Ganguly hasn't been in the best of conditions as he was hospitalised twice in the month of January. The BCCI President was first admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac issue. Thereafter, the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata had set up a three-member board headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal, who performed primary angioplasty on the ex-cricketer.

The size of the board grew in subsequent days, with prominent doctors from other cities and hospitals also joining, including heart specialists Dr. Ramakanta Panda and Dr. Devi Shetty. As per PTI, the decision to conduct an angioplasty on Ganguly at the Apollo Hospital was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through his test reports. The former skipper's vital parameters were reported to be stable and he was subsequently discharged after angioplasty was conducted. As per reports, two stents were implanted to clear blocks in one of Sourav Ganguly's coronary arteries.

SOURCE: PTI

