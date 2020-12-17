Virat Kohli Reveals First Moment That Made Him Feel Capable To Play For India: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008. However, it was not until the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa when he felt he was capable of representing India at the highest level. During a recent chat with his Australian batting counterpart Steve Smith, Virat Kohli shed much light on his early years playing for Team India and what prompted him to stay on for the long run.

Virat Kohli describes knock against Kemar Roach-fuelled West Indies as pivotal in his international career

In only his second year in international cricket, Virat Kohli donned the Indian Men in Blue jersey for a Champions Trophy event. In India’s final Group game against West Indies, also a dead rubber, Kohli revealed in his chat that he made into the playing XI because seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh had injured his finger. In the match, he scored an unbeaten 79 from 104 balls and saw his side past the finishing line with 18 overs to spare.

For his batting heroics, Virat Kohli was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’, the first of his eventual illustrious career. Speaking about the same, the legendary batsman revealed that his innings against a fired-up Kemar Roach, who even clicked 153 km/hr at one stage, gave him the confidence to exceed at the highest level of the game for years to come. He said that at the time, he thought: “If I can do this more often, then I can surely go on for a long time at this level”.

Watch Virat Kohli’s coming-of-age innings against West Indies in 2009

Virat Kohli chats with Steve Smith ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test, watch video

Virat Kohli records in international cricket

The Virat Kohli records and stats section in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Overall, he has piled up 70 tons across all formats, with 27 of them coming in his 86 Test matches. As of now, Kohli is third on the all-time list of leading century-makers behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). Also, he is the only batsmen in the world to simultaneously hold an average of above 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

India vs Australia live streaming details

Virat Kohli is currently leading India in the first Test of a four-match series against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. At the time of publishing, the Indian skipper was trading punches in an epic session-by-session bout against the Australian pacers. He reached 66* from 161 balls, to empower India to 154-3 after 69 overs. Here is a look at Virat Kohli celebrating his 23rd Test match fifty.

Virat Kohli's scores at the Adelaide Oval:



116

22

115

141

3

34

50*#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HGtyyT9rib — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

