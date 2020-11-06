Virat Kohli Reveals The Drawbacks Of Playing Long Tournaments In Bio-bubble

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that the length of tournaments and series has to be given serious thought as living in a bio-bubble for a longer period of time can be mentally taxing.

"It's repetitive, it's not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice, the vibe has been so good this season. That's precisely why we've enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bio-bubble as well, but it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive," Kohli said in a video posted by the three-time finalists on Twitter.

"These things will have to be considered like what length of the tournament and series one is going to play and what impact the players are going to have mentally of staying in a similar environment for 80 days and not getting to do anything different or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be seriously thought about. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally and physically. I think mentally, it can be taxing if this continues for this longer period at a very consistent rate," he added.

Bangalore face Hyderabad in a 'Do or Die' encounter

Coming back to the on-field action, Bangalore finished fourth in the league stages with 14 points in the same number of matches. This is also the first time since the 2016 edition that the three-time finalists have succeeded in making the playoffs.

Virat Kohli and his team will next be seen in action against southern rivals Hyderabad in the Eliminator that will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance to make amends as this is a 'Do or Die' encounter which means that the winner of this contest will face Delhi in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out from this year's competition.

The Orange Army had defeated Bangalore in the tournament decider of the 2016 edition. Therefore, the Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to knock David Warner & Co. out for depriving them of their maiden title four years ago.

Virat Kohli in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Bangalore skipper himself is having an outstanding run with the bat this season as he has so far managed to amass 460 runs in 14 matches. His team will be expecting him to come out all guns blazing in the knockouts as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

(With ANI Inputs)

