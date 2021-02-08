Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Photo From Chennai Test Gives Birth To Comical Memes Online

Team India's home season got underway on Friday, February 5 with the commencement of the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai. Having won the toss, Joe Root decided to bat first on a wicket that looked like a batsman's paradise. The England skipper led from the front as he smashed an incredible double century to help his side score a mammoth 578 in the first innings.

India vs England live: Netizens run meme riot after picture of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma goes viral

During the England innings, a photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma standing beside each other caught the eye of the Twitterati. The netizens immediately started creating hysterical memes and trolls of the photo where Kohli and Rohit are seen standing in sync. Several reactions poured in as fans ran a meme riot and the results are too good to miss. Here's look at a few of the reactions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted travelling in Mumbai Local #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HANpMIdNxc — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021

#INDvENG

*When English teacher passes by*



PTI and Maths teacher be like:- pic.twitter.com/OJepSexs2S — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 5, 2021

abey yaar humko bhi batting karni hai #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RnAUd816ri — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma train together for India vs England series

Ahead of the series, Kohli and Rohit were seen training beside each other. In one of the pictures taken by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), the duo was seen practising slip catches while standing beside each other. Moreover, in a video uploaded by the Indian captain on his Instagram handle, both Kohli and Rohit were seen batting next to each other during the net session. Notably, the duo was training together after more than a year. Recently, Kohli had also mentioned that Rohit will be given an opportunity to open in all the 4 Tests of the home series against England.

The duo training with each other comes as welcome news for cricketing fans all across the world. This is also mainly because the Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma rift rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now. There have been numerous reports in the past that suggested things weren't exactly smooth between Kohli and Rohit.

There were also several reports about a rift between the two as Rohit had apparently unfollowed Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma from social media in 2019. In fact, there were also reports stating that when Kohli and Rohit met during one of the league matches of Dream11 IPL 2020, the two seemed distant as the duo gave a cold shoulder to each other.

However, if recent pictures are anything to go by, it seems the duo is perfectly fine with each other, at least for the time being. Indian cricket fans will hope that the equation between two of the leading men in Indian cricket stays intact.

