India Vs England 1st Test: Fans' Query On Visitors Wearing Black Armbands Revealed

The India vs England 1st Test has gotten underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, Joe Root decided to bat first on a fresh wicket that looked like a batsman's paradise. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley started the proceedings for the visitors, however, there was something unusual that attracted the attention of many viewers.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan criticises Australia for postponing SA tour, poses a tough question

Why are England players wearing black armbands?

The English openers came on on the field while wearing black armbands which prompted fans to question the reason behind it. The England players are wearing black armbands a mark of respect for their war veteran and fundraising hero, Captain Tom Moore. Captain Tom passed away earlier this week at the age of 100 and the visitors are donning the armband to pay tribute to the inspirational army officer.

We are wearing black armbands in honour of inspirational war veteran and fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/IMuXfwHaUp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan furious at selectors for resting Bairstow against the 'best team' India

India vs England live score update

After deciding to bat first, England have made a steady start to their innings. Openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley successfully managed to tackle the Indian bowlers. However, just at the stroke of Lunch on Day of India vs England 1st Test, a bizarre shot from Burns led to his downfall for 33. Daniel Lawrence who came to bat at No.3 was sent back immediately by Bumrah for a duck as the Indian picked up his first Test wicket at home.

At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 140/2 after 57 overs at Tea. Sibley is batting on 53 while Root is unbeaten on 44. The visitors would hope that the pair carries on in the same fashion and lays the foundation for the batsmen to come. On the other hand, the hosts will look to break the partnership before the England duo take control of the game.

ALSO READ | After Aus, Michael Vaughan predicts India-England Test series, fans urge him not to 'jinx'

India vs England live stream details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan takes U-turn, SLAMS Tim Paine and Australia to begin Ashes 2021 mind games

SOURCE: ENGLAND CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.