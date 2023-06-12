Virat Kohli Reacts To WTC 2023 Final Loss With Cryptic Story

Why you're reading this: India lost the WTC Final for the second consecutive time. Australia defeated India by a margin of 209 runs on the final day of the marquee summit clash. Indian fans had their hopes pinned on Virat Kohli and Ajikya Rahane who stitched a decent partnership at the end of 4th day's play. The team required 280 runs to win the game on Day 5. The final day didn't start off well for Team India as Steve Smith pulled off a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli in the 1st hour of the play. Soon after Virat Kohli's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket in the same over to Scott Boland. Jadeja's dismissal was the last nail in the coffin as far as India's hopes of winning the Test mace were concerned.

3 things you need to know

India won their last ICC Trophy in 2013

Skipper Rohit Sharma batted for a 3-match WTC Final in the future

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that they have let themselves down in the India vs Australia fixture

How did Virat Kohli react after losing to Australia?

Virat Kohli gave his first reaction through his Instagram account, posting a story quote from a famous Chinese Philosopher, Lao Tzu which reads, "Silence is the source of great strength,". The former India captain's Instagram story went viral and it is being perceived as he is hitting back at his trolls who are bashing him for his performance in the WTC Final.

After Virat Kohli got out, all hopes of India winning the final were gone, as it resulted in a big collapse in the batting order. India only recorded 55 runs while losing the rest of the 6 wickets. In response to a humungous total of 444, Ajinkya Rahane produced a valiant knock of 46 and his batting effort was in vain in the end.

What is next for Team India?

India will be heading for a series against West Indies in July and it is expected to see major changes in the squad after the current squad failed to deliver in the WTC Final, after they lost to Australia by 209 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led team still has a chance to win an ICC event with the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.