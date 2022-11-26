Virat Kohli Shares Wholesome Post On Iconic Knock In India Vs Pakistan At T20 World Cup’22

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday morning and dedicated another post to his iconic knock against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. On October 23, 2022, Kohli stunned the cricketing world with an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls during the run chase against India’s arch-rivals. The stunning knock can be considered the greatest T20I knock by Kohli so far in his international career.

Meanwhile, remembering his spectacular knock, Kohli admitted that it will always be special for him. “October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was,” wrote Kohli on Instagram. While Kohli’s knock handed India a victory in their campaign opener at the T20 World Cup 2022, it also kicked off the Diwali celebrations for the entire cricket fanbase in India.

Virat Kohli's knock added excitement to Diwali celebrations in India

As reported by PTI, after defeating Pakistan on October 23, Kohli said, “Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened”. Coming in to bat at no. 3, Kohli found himself in a tough situation as India were soon reduced to 33/4 while chasing 160 runs. However, Kohli and star allrounder Hardik Pandya stitched together a memorable stand of 113 runs in 78 balls to bring India to a winning position.

With Kohli at the non-striker’s end, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs in front of 90,000+ spectators at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). En route to his knock, Kohli hit a total of six fours and four sixes and hit runs at a strike rate of 154.71. On the other hand, Pandya supported with a 40 off 37.

Interestingly, Kohli went on to finish the marquee cricket tournament as the highest run scorer, despite the fact that India failed to reach the finals. India was the only team to win four Super 12 games, which placed them against England in the semi-final. England thumped India during a 10-wicket win in the semis and ultimately went on to win the prestigious event.