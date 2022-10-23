India on Sunday defeated their arch-rival Pakistan by 4 wickets to win their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help India win the crucial game. Hardik Pandya also contributed with 40 off 37 balls after India lost four early wickets in the first 7 overs. Cricket fraternity have flooded social media to laud Kohli for playing an outstanding knock in the game against Pakistan.

King Kohli takes India to victory over Pakistan

Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India’s #T20WC campaign!



Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik’s partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/IOBdREC6KZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

When the kingdom falls, the king rises… Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/aDdOJwoZnU — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!’ #indiavspak is always more than a game ‘ it’s an emotion !!! 🇮🇳 greatness personified @imVkohli 👏 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

Virat’s knock in Mohali in the #T20WorldCup against Australia was probably one of the finest I have seen and this one was probably a notch higher because of the big ground & India being 31-4. Class is always permanent and an outstanding win for Team India in a thriller #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/HsJ5R0Caqu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli you are the king 👑 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

WHAT. A. WIN. Take a bow @imVkohli !! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Amazing stuff!! So much composure and control!! Soaked up the pressure to take india through!! What a CHAMPION!!Couldn't have been a better way to bring in Diwali!! 🔥🔥 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 23, 2022

Kohli did it again! Bringing his own style, agression and play on the field and scoring a half century 🔥💪. A much needed and fantastic innings! @ImVKohli #INDvsPAK #T20worldcup22 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2022

Take a bow @imVkohli 🙌🏽 An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India 🇮🇳👏🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Z4aXVfb2wV — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 23, 2022

India vs Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad put on some brilliant batting performances to help Pakistan go past the 150-run mark. They scored a half-century each. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bowled beautifully as they picked three wickets each for India. They put Pakistan under pressure from the word go.

In the second innings, after India lost a few wickets early, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. They rescued India from a tough start to take India closer to victory. After Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock.

