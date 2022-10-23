Last Updated:

'When The Kingdom Falls, The King Rises': Virat Kohli Mesmerizes The Cricket World

Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help India win the crucial game. Hardik Pandya also contributed with 40 off 37 balls.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
India vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli batting

Image: AP


India on Sunday defeated their arch-rival Pakistan by 4 wickets to win their opening match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to help India win the crucial game. Hardik Pandya also contributed with 40 off 37 balls after India lost four early wickets in the first 7 overs. Cricket fraternity have flooded social media to laud Kohli for playing an outstanding knock in the game against Pakistan. 

King Kohli takes India to victory over Pakistan

 

READ | Epic moment: When Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli in giant bear hug after win vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad put on some brilliant batting performances to help Pakistan go past the 150-run mark. They scored a half-century each. While Masood scored an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls, Iftikhar smashed 51 off 34 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bowled beautifully as they picked three wickets each for India. They put Pakistan under pressure from the word go. 

READ | Virat Kohli gets emotional as Ashwin hits four off last ball to win match for India; WATCH

In the second innings, after India lost a few wickets early, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya forged a crucial partnership. They rescued India from a tough start to take India closer to victory. After Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls, Kohli finished the game alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli was named the player of the match for his superb knock. 

Image: Twitter/BCCI

COMMENT