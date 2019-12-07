Viv Richards Amazed By Virat Kohli's Knock, Calls The First T20 'pure Entertainment'

As Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's produced another match-winning knock, West Indies legend, Vivian Richards took to Twitter and praised the star batsman. Team India rattled West Indies in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday. Kohli put on a 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as India reached their target of 208 in 18.4 overs.

Even though the host hammered the West Indies side, Viv Richards termed the thrilling game 'Pure Entertainment'.

An amazing game of Cricket. Nothing to take away from the lads. Pure entertainment 🙌🏻 https://t.co/HpxP78kYEL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) December 6, 2019

Shimron Hetmyer struck a quick half-century as West Indies produced a fine batting display to post a challenging 207 for 5 against India in the first T20 International of the three-match series. Riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 from just 50 balls, the home side easily chased down West Indies' target with eight balls to spare. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first.

READ: India vs West Indies first T20I: A statistical round-up after the high-scoring thriller

READ: Virat Kohli ticks Kesrick Williams off his notebook; netizens go berserk

India draw first blood

Chasing a huge total of 208, India lost the wicket of 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma early. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 100 runs for the second wicket stand. The visitors then struck back after removing Rahul (62) after which wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a 48-run third-wicket stand with Kohli. Even though Pant and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly, the Indian skipper did not lose his focus and anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers. In the end, he took the Men In Blue past the finish line with eight balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. Meanwhile, 94 is also his highest score in T20I cricket. His previous highest score in the shortest format was 90 which he had scored against Australia Down Under in 2016.

READ: Virender Sehwag reacts to Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock against West Indies

READ: Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Kesrick Williams after taking him to the cleaners