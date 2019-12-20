Virat Kohli Turns Santa Claus In A Heartwarming Gesture For Children In Kolkata

In a heartwarming gesture to kids of a shelter home in Kolkata, Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned into Santa Claus to surprise the children and shower them with gifts as Christmas neared. The batting maestro, who is known to be extremely humble and generous to his fans, surprised the children at the shelter home in Kolkata as he disguised himself as Santa Claus and interacted with the children. The official broadcaster of the Indian Cricket team took to its social media to share the video where Virat Kohli surprises the kids and distributes gifts to the young ones. Kohli is seen distributing gifts in the disguise of Santa Claus following which he reveals his identity to the children who then go crazy as they get to meet the Indian skipper and their inspiration in person.

Men in Blue get a warm welcome in Odisha

'We are one of the top sides'

"In the last three games, including the one at Wankhede and first two ODIs (of this series), we've batted well in the first half. Batting second isn't an issue, we're one of the top sides, if not the best while chasing. As a captain, nice to see the way we've batted first after losing the toss. It shows we're not reliant on the toss," Kohli said after the match. "It's always good to get 40-50 extra and we want to bat the opposition out of the game. Rohit and KL were outstanding, the opening partnership set it up. Shreyas and Rishabh, the way they played, was outstanding," he added.

Kohli takes a small-sized dig at Chahal

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took a 'small-sized' dig at spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he compared the spinner to West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, leaving netizens in peals of laughter. India returned to winning ways after an emphatic 107-run win over West Indies in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam and are eyeing to wrap the series with a win in the decider in Cuttack on December 22. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his witty and humorous presence on social media, posted a photo of himself attempting to play a shot with the bat while Pollard looked on. Virat Kohli took a cheeky dig at Chahal's caption, which read 10-kilo bat and 2.5-kilo hands, and compared Chahal's thighs to Pollard's calf. Taking a friendly dig at the host of Chahal TV, Kohli claimed that Chahal's thighs were the size of Pollard's calves.

