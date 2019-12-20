The Debate
The Debate
Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Scores Double-century In KSCA U-14 Inter-zonal Tournament

Cricket News

Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid scored 201 for Vice-President's XI in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru.

Rahul Dravid

Former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid retired as one of the world’s greatest Test batsmen of all time. Even after his retirement in 2012, the name ‘Dravid’ continues to shine on the cricket field as his 14-year old son Samit seems to be following into his footsteps. Samit Dravid recently scored 201 in an inter-zonal cricket tournament in Bengaluru.

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid hits double century

Samit Dravid’s knock came for the Vice President's XI in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru. He backed up his first-innings effort with a 94 in the second innings for his team. He also scalped three wickets from the Dharwad Zone's batting line-up. He ended with figures of 3-26 to deliver a fine all-round performance in the game. However, the match between the two teams eventually ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid is currently serving as the Director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Dravid has also recently made headlines for angrily denying Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to undergo a fitness test at the academy. Bumrah was consulting his own specialists during his trip to the United Kingdom to assess him.

Bumrah is currently nursing a back injury, which prompted him to miss out on the ongoing international home summer for India. Apart from missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, Bumrah was also not selected in India’s squad for the ongoing limited-overs series against the visiting West Indies team. However, he is expected to be fit again in January 2020 for the tour of New Zealand.

