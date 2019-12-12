Virat Kohli Wishes Yuvraj Singh As Splendiferous All-rounder Turns 38

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished his former teammate and senior Yuvraj Singh as the left-handed all-rounder turned 38 years old on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wished Yuvraj Singh and wished him for success in his future. The star all-rounder was an integral part of the team for a long period of time until he was forced off the field due to cancer and was considered one of the deadliest batsmen in the world. Yuvraj Singh's charm with the ball also worked wonders for India, thereby giving him the responsibility of being the team's leading all-rounder. On Yuvraj Singh's birthday, ICC took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legend with a throwback to that historic occasion when Yuvraj Singh sent six sixes out of the park in a row.

Virat Kohli's wishes for Yuvraj Singh

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Yuvraj’s 666666

Pissed after the argument, Yuvraj Singh was on strike with Stuart Broad bowling. Singh made sure to channelize his anger and energy into the game and started hitting six after six in the 19th over of the match. The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over a deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on. The left-handed batsman then went on to score the fastest half-century in the shortest format of the game till date. Later, India finished at 218/4 whereas England could only make 200/6 subsequently losing the match.

King Kohli's stellar cameo at the Wankhede

Virat Kohli who had come out to bat at number four after the early dismissal of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant did not take much time to settle down and started targetting the West Indian bowlers in no time. He made the most of the Wankhede wicket and smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Kohli remained unbeaten on a 29-ball 70 which included four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 241.38. By the virtue of his stellar cameo, the hosts posted a comprehensive total of 240/3 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul top-scored for the Men In Blue with a 56-ball 91 while Rohit Sharma scored a 34-ball 71. The opening duo added 135 runs for the opening wicket.

