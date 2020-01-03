Virat Kohli's 10-yr Transformation: From Flip Flops And Chubby Cheeks To Batting Maestro

It was truly a magnificent decade for Team India's skipper Virat Kohli as the world witnessed the rise and dominance of one of the best batsmen and skippers of the game. Starting from the bottom as a young and fiery batsman under the wings of then skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's rise in the Indian cricket and as a world-class batsman who has gone on to shatter numerous records. King Kohli has established his style of captaincy after the departure of MS Dhoni and has got the team to stay in sync and function as a unit and is often hailed as a great inspiration for the youngsters seeking a spot in the side.

Virat Kohli's decade to decade comparison

When one sees Virat Kohli's magnificent and pure form of cricketing display today, they would be astonished to find out that it was the same chubby, fiery and ill-tempered cricketer who had made news because of his success for the U-19 side in the World Cup. Little did the world know that Virat Kohli's journey through the 2010s was going to transform not just his career but also his attitude and maturity that helps him to lead the Men in Blue more effectively. As 2020 kick-started, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself - from ten years before to the present, comparing himself then and now. A chubby looking Virat Kohli, from ten years ago, is seen holding up his flip flops as opposed to the fit Kohli from the present holding sneakers - clearly explaining his transformational journey.

Kohli's brand new look for 2020

Everyone loves to begin their New Year by doing something new. Similarly, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has kicked off the new year with a new haircut. The new top hair cut makes him look more stylish and charming. Virat Kohli took the Phrase “New Year, New Me” too seriously this time or so does it seem. The cricketer got her haircut done by Aalim Hakim, who is a popular celebrity hairstylist. Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli shared pictures from his haircut session on his story. In the first picture, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting while Aalim is cutting his hair. In the second and third pictures, both of them pose for the picture while Aalim points out towards Virat Kohli’s haircut.

