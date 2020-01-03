Aus Vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne Scores 4th Ton In 5 Tests, Gets Bear Hug From Steve Smith

Australia's new batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne continued his purple patch as he scored yet another Test century in the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. Former captain Steve Smith also went on to register a half-century. The duo is still going strong after stitching a 100-run partnership.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith gets loud SCG crowd cheers after taking 39 balls to get first run

The pair are looking to further compound misery on the Kiwis after captain Kane Williamson was one of the four players ruled out through injury or illness. Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner are also out sick, while left-arm pacer Trent Boult is already back in New Zealand after fracturing his hand in their loss at the MCG. Tim Southee was the fifth player to be overlooked, as New Zealand had concerns over his workload in their opening two losses in the three-match series. It left Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme as the Black Caps' only two bowlers surviving from the MCG, with Matt Henry playing as the other quick.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith mocked by Ian Smith for DRS argument with Nigel Llong

Aus vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne brings up yet another ton

Wagner has been by far New Zealand's best bowler, again slowing down Smith with short-pitch bowling and legside fields. Smith took 39 balls to score his first run, which was the longest wait of his career to get off the mark but he began to look more comfortable before the tea interval. Wagner also removed David Warner for 45, again with a short ball that barely bounced as the Aussie opener guided it to de Grandhomme at leg gully. It marked the fourth time he has taken his wicket this series. De Grandhomme got the other wicket, drawing an edge from Joe Burns (18) to first slip.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith's MCG average mirrors Sir Don Bradman's despite missing out on ton

But Marnus Labuschagne has had no such trouble against the Black Caps, who are being captained by Tom Latham for the first time. The 25-year-old Labuschagne already has scores of 185, 162 and 143 in his breakthrough summer, with his only total below 50 being when he was run out for 19 in the second innings in Melbourne. He has looked pretty comfortable against newly-picked spinners Will Somerville and Todd Astle. Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article the Aussies were 251/2 with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 107* and Steve Smith on 62*.

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: David Warner calls Marnus Labuschagne a 'copycat', here is why