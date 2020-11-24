'Virat Kohli's Absence Will Be A Big Setback In The Last 3 Tests': Childhood Coach Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has gone on to say that the Indian skipper's absence for the last three Test matches will be a huge setback for the visitors. The Test series gets underway with the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 17 which will be a Day-Night affair and will be played with the pink-ball.

The batting megastar would be heading back to India after the first Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

'It will be a big setback': Virat Kohli

"It's a very important series and we know both teams are very competitive, this series is very crucial and the world is looking forward to it. After a long time, competitive cricket will be seen and I feel it will be a good series to watch. Kohli will come back after the first Test and it will be a big setback for the team," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI. "Everyone knows the kind of record Virat has against Australia, he gives the team the desired momentum and he is a sort of captain who leads from the front. He is very focused and determined so I think the Indian team will miss these qualities against Australia. The hosts will have a slight advantage but I hope that the players who get an opportunity in the absence of Virat grab their chance as we have talented players on our side," he said further.

Virat Kohli in 2020/21 Australia series

Kohli will be leading India in the limited-overs series against the five-time world champions that includes three One Day Internationals which will be followed by the same number of T20Is. He will then be making a solitary Test appearance by leading his team in the opening Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

Can India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

In regular skipper Kohli's absence, it remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

India look to snap Australia's unbeaten run in D/N Tests

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

