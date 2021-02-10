Virat Kohli's Captaincy Gets Vote Of Approval From THIS Ex-Olympic Champion

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake recently lauded Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. He said he “really loves” Kohli for not offering any excuses when his team is not playing well, taking the blame on himself instead. India recently suffered a 227-run defeat against England after Joe Root and co. set a mammoth target of 420 runs in the first test in Chennai on Tuesday.

After the clash, Kohli admitted that his side put up an underwhelming performance, asking the bowlers to step up their game. However, while Kohli criticised team India’s ‘body language’, he reassured fans that the team knows how to bounce back and they will give their best effort in the next game. The second test will begin on February 13, 2021, and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India vs England 2021: Yohan Blake on Virat Kohli's captaincy

After the first Test, Yohan Blake uploaded a video on social media, congratulating England for the win, while praising Joe Root for hitting a sensational double ton. He then turned his attention towards Virat Kohli and team, claiming that he can’t wait to see the second test. "Test cricket is absolutely the best. Second Test should be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I'm looking forward to it," he added.

India vs England 2021: Yohan Blake praises Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and others

The former double Olympic gold medallist then praised Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, both of whom scored half-centuries in the Test series opener. He said he also has a lot of expectations from Cheteshwar Pujara, who shined against Australia. The Jamaican, who is the youngest 100 metre world champion, also hailed veteran England bowler James Anderson, for snatching five wickets.

“I must say, ‘Joe Root well played, England team well played’. Jimmy Anderson as usual…They say you get better with age, it is just a number. And ‘Jimmy keeps on showing that. Well done Jimmy’,” added Blake, who’s also a huge cricket fan.

Fans praise Yohan Blake for his love for cricket

Just moments later, Yohan Blake’s tweet went viral, with many praising him for his passion and some asking to be a full-time commentator. “Such passion and feeling for test match cricket! Love it! Never knew you were such a big fan,” wrote a fan. “Respect for ur love & passion for test cricket man. It's going to be very interesting next 2-3 weeks,” another added.

Excellent analysis. About time you get in full time comm or @windiescricket Vocies such as yours in WI from outside of cricket establishment will take Windies cricket to its glorious test past — Neville Gay (@NevilleGay1) February 9, 2021

Love the passion Yohan. Been a great few weeks for test cricket 🙂 — Ben Joseph (@BenJoseph0157) February 9, 2021

