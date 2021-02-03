Chris Gayle Plays A Whirlwind Knock In T10 League, Scores A 12-ball Half-century

West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle played a whirlwind knock of a 22-ball 84 during Team Abu Dhabi's T10 Super League clash against Maratha Arabians at Abu Dhabi's Shiekh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. However, what really stood out in Gayle's stellar knock was that he registered his half-century off just 12 deliveries.

Gayle Storm in UAE

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium did witness a 'Gayle Storm' during Team Abu Dhabi's run chase of 98 in their allotted quota of 10 overs. Opening the innings with Paul Stirling, the duo added a 47-run opening stand before Stirling was dismissed. However, Christopher Henry Gayle was already well-set in the middle by that point in time as he had started taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners right from the word 'Go'.

READ: Suresh Raina Urges People To Not Be Perturbed By External Forces After Rihanna's Tweet

Once the Caribbean all-rounder lost his opening partner, he ensured that the Maratha Arabians did not have any other reason to rejoice as he took matters into his own hands to end the proceedings for his team. Thus, Abu Dhabi ended up chasing down the total in the sixth over. The 'Universe Boss' remained unbeaten on a 22-ball 84 at a strike rate of 381.82 including six boundaries and nine maximums. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

READ: 'India Is Proud Of Its Farmers': Pragyan Ojha Hits Back At 'outsider' Rihanna's Remarks

Chris Gayle achieves a new feat

Gayle also achieved a new feat Wednesday evening courtesy of his unbelievable innings that outbatted the rival team out of the contest as the Jamaican cricketer slammed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the T10 League by the virtue of his 12-ball 50.

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad had achieved the feat previously during the 2018 edition of the competition.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Takes Strong Stand On Rihanna & Co; 'can Be Spectators Not Participants'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.