Virat Kohli's Fan Engraves Skipper's Face On His Head

Even though India lost its first ODI against Australia on Tuesday, a spectator, evidently an ardent fan of skipper Virat Kohli grabbed eyeballs. Chirag Khilare, a fan of Virat Kohli arrived sporting a hair cut that resembled Kohli's face. India was defeated by 10 wickets by Australia in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series. With this victory, Australia now leads the three-match series 1-0.

As per ANI, Chirag had been following Virat since the latter's U-19 days and further stated that it takes him about six to eight hours to get the hair tattoo done and he gets ready to watch every match in which Virat features in exactly the same manner. He said that he had seen glimpses of captain Kolhi many times but has not yet had a chance to meet him.

"For many years now, I have been following Virat in every match in India and have been a fan of him since he became the captain of the Under-19 team.My dream is to meet Kohli and when I will meet him, I will first touch his feet and hug him and capture that moment through a photograph."

Finch, Warner help Australia take a 1-0 lead

David Warner and Aaron Finch joined hands to guide Australia to a ten-wicket win against India in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The duo registered the third-highest partnership for Australia in the ODIs, as the hosts failed to create even a single breakthrough as all of skipper Virat Kohli's five bowling options were taken to the cleaners. With the victory over India in the first match of the ODI series, Australia have now won four back-to-back games against India in the sub-continent. India lost their last nine wickets for just 121 runs as the Australian bowlers wreaked havoc at the altered Indian batting line-up.



(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: ANI)