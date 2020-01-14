Pat Cummins Gets Nostalgic After Receiving A Gift From Indian Fan, Looks Forward To IPL

Australia's ace fast-bowler, Pat Cummins who had a great summer in the whites changed gears as he donned the coloured shirt to lead the team's pace attack against India in the three-match ODI series with the first match underway at Wankhede in Mumbai. The seamer was also the pick of this season's IPL auction as he was bought for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders. Upon landing in India for the series, the star pacer received a heartwarming gift by an Indian fan which he was delighted to receive.

'Brings back a lot of memories'

The fan gifted Cummins with an old jersey of KKR with Cummins' name on it from the time when he played for the franchise earlier in 2014 and 2015. The pacer expressed his delight for the gesture and said, "I'm here back in India and I've run into a fan and he's gifted me this old KKR shirt from 2015. It brings back a lot of memories. I'm really excited for the season." The Kolkata franchise tweeted a video of the same on their official Twitter handle.

Pat Cummins is in India & was welcomed with a beautiful 🎁 by his fan 💜👕



📹 Watch what Pat had to say 🗣#INDvAUS @patcummins30 #KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/x0UirB0zGS — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2020

Cummins also got nostalgic over KKR's home ground Eden Gardens as remembered his memories as a kid. "Got some great memories at Eden Gardens. As a kid, I remember watching lots of cricket played there and just seeing 100,000 Indian fans going crazy. And to be there in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014, going back there for a ceremony and the stadium was packed! Just to welcome us home," he remarked fondly.

Australia rattle India out for 255

Taking on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Wankhede, India ended their first innings with 255 runs at the loss of 10 wickets. After being put to bat first by the Aussies, India lost an early wicket of Rohit Sharma and got off to a slow start with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitching an important partnership. However, KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by just three runs and soon after that Pat Cummins bagged the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan who was the highest scorer for the Indian team with 74 runs.

Skipper Kohli came out to bat at number four, a position which he has come in at only for the second time since 2015. The change in batting order did not help the hosts as even Kohli departed early without having any impact on the game. Pant and Jadeja then stitched a partnership to steady the innings for a short while. Once the wicket of Jadeja fell while he was at 25, Rishabh Pant had a rather unfortunate dismissal at 28 as he fell to Pat Cummins.

