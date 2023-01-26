Virat Kohli's Gives Animated Gesture To ‘Sara’ Chants For Gill During 3rd ODI - Watch

"Sara Sara'' chants were heard at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad suring the first One Day International between India and New Zealand last week after which similar chants were heard during the third One Day International at Indore. The match was dominated by the Indian batsmen as they produced a mammoth total of 385 batting first. New Zealand failed to chase the target and lost the match by 90 runs. Team India swept New Zealand in the three match series and also became the number 1 ranked team in the ICC One Day Team Rankings.

Apart from this what left the viewers more amazed was the gestures that Virat Kohli showed when the chants of "Sara-Sara" can be heard from the crowd. Virat was seen enjoying the chants and also encouraged the crowd to continue chanting.

Watch the crowd chanting "Sara, Sara"

Virat asking them to continue the

" humari bhabhi kaisi ho , sara bhabhi jesi ho " chants 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r5kjLPpC4F — Y (@itsYashswiniR) January 25, 2023

Actually the fans were poking fun of Shubman Gill who is rumoured to be dating "Sara". However, nothing is yet officially confirmed from both sides.

Shubman Gill showed a "Bradman" like batting display in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. Shubman scored a blistering 208 in the first ODI and became the youngest batsman to enter the 200 club. Shubman also was the 5th Indian in the list, Shubman also was the fastest Indian to reach 1000 One Day International runs.

Shubman hit yet another century in the third One Day International making it his 3rd in his last 4 innings. Shubman also scored 360 runs in the series at an average of over hundred. Shubman equaled Babar Azam's records of hitting the most runs in a three match series.

On the other hand after a fantastic Sri Lanka series, Virat Kohli's bat was silent in the three One Day Internationals against New Zealand as the former captain just managed to score 55 runs.

Now, after sweeping New Zealand in the One Day Internationals Team India will now take on the kiwis in the three match T20 International series. Hardik Pandya will yet again captain a young Indian side and senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not considered for the series.