Virat Kohli's 'Happy Holi' Post Goes Viral, Ravindra Jadeja's Comment Is The Highlight

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday turned to his official Instagram handle to share a 'Happy Holi' post after celebrating the festival with his teammates in Ahmedabad. Kohli is currently travelling with the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Team India arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, and a day later, the players hit the ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium to train.

On Tuesday, Indian players celebrated Holi after several hours of practice at the stadium. Kohli took to social media to share a picture, in which he can be seen painted in colours. "Happy Holi to all," Kohli wrote in the caption. The picture also features India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dropped a comment on Kohli's post, saying "Rang Barse". The post has garnered nearly 2 million likes since being shared a couple of hours ago.

Team India celebrating Holi in Ahmedabad

Earlier, Indian batsman Shubman Gill shared a video on Instagram, in which captain Rohit Sharma along with other members of the team was seen dancing to Holi songs. In the video, Rohit could be seen throwing colours at Kohli with the latter shaking the legs in the team bus. The BCCI also shared a few pictures on Twitter showing Indian players celebrating Holi inside the home team's dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, the two Indian players from Mumbai, also took to their respective social media handles to share videos from their Holi celebrations on Tuesday. The duo is part of the Indian team that is currently in Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test match against Australia.

Image: Instagram/Twitter