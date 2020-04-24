Virat Kohli's Instagram Live Session With AB De Villiers: Timings, Date And All Other Info

The ongoing India lockdown has made cricketers very active on social media as they try to ramp up their fan interactions. Across March and April, going live on Instagram has been the rage amongst many cricket superstars. These sessions have entertained a lot of fans and have proven to be insightful to many.

In the beginning of April, Indian skipper Virat Kohli went live with his old RCB teammate and former England captain Kevin Pietersen. On Friday, Kohli will go live again with his current RCB teammate and friend, South Africa's AB de Villiers.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers LIVE: Timing and Details

Date: Friday, April 24, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM IST (3.00 PM South African time)

Place: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to talk about 2016 game against GL and keeping a positive mindset

The live session between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli will have the two superstars talking about positivity during tough times. The RCB superstars will also look back at the 2016 season. RCB, like most of their other seasons, had gotten a slow start in 2016 before Virat Kohli decided to take it to the oppositions. While scoring one century in an IPL season is commendable, Virat Kohli went on to score four in 2016. He has had the most successful season by any batsman in the IPL as the Indian captain scored 973 runs in 2016.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli will also talk about the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Lions game from that IPL. RCB batted first and AB de Villiers tonked his third IPL hundred. In the unlikeliest of scenarios, Virat Kohli accelerated and ended up getting his third IPL century of the season by final over as well.

RCB ended up at 248 with De Villiers scoring 129* and Virat Kohli scoring 109. Kohli and De Villiers also broke their own record for the then-highest partnership in T20 cricket as they put on 229 runs together. RCB made the final in 2016 after Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' brilliance for the team. They ended up losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team has not made it to the playoffs since.

