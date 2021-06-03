Virat Kohli's Leaked Audio Saying ‘Lala Siraj Sabko Start Se Hi Laga Denge’ Goes Viral

Team India have departed to the UK where they will be playing six Test matches and the first one of them happens to be the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final.

India will be locking horns against a resurgent New Zealand outfit in a one-off Test for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket at the Ageas Rosebowl, Southampton on June 18.

Prior to the Indian team's departure for a gruelling England tour on Wednesday, the skipper Virat Kohli, and, head coach Ravi Shastri addressed the media but what really stood out here was that unknown to them, they became a subject of jokes.

'Lala Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge'

While the press conference was still in progress, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri supposedly failed to realise that they were live as they proceeded to discuss their strategy against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the WTC final and it was just a matter of time before the leaked audio of their behind-the-scenes gameplan went viral on social media.

In the leaked audio, the Indian captain Virat Kohli is heard saying 'Hum inko round the wicket dalwayenge, Left-handers hai inpe, Lala Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge."

To which Ravi Shastri agrees as he says 'hmmm'.

Here is the leaked audio of the captain & coach's strategy behind-the-scenes.

After listening to this audio note, it seems that both Mohammed Siraj and Shami might be included in India's playing XI against New Zealand.

Team India look to end their ICC title drought

Team India have failed to win an ICC event after the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but could not succeed in going all the way as the Men In Blue ran out of fire & brimstone during crunch games.