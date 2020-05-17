Virat Kohli Shares An Inspirational Message For Everyone In 'Baahubali' Style; See Here

Virat Kohli has come forward with a very positive as well as an inspirational message for everyone as the whole world has come to standstill due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus. However, Kohli has decided to pass on the message in an innovative way with a 'Baahubali' effect.

'No need to look back': Virat Kohli

Recently, the Indian skipper had posted an image of himself on Instagram. It is a still of his innings against the West Indies of the T20I series that was played in December last year. However, what makes it more interesting is that of the batting megastar kneeling down on one knee and holding the top of the bat's handle in a typical 'Baahubali' style. Take a look.

Virat Kohli is currently keeping himself quarantined due to the global pandemic. He was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 as they aim to win their first title after faltering at the final hurdle twice. Meanwhile, the bilateral ODI series between India-South Africa has also been rescheduled at a later date due to coronavirus crisis.

However, Kohli is not compromising when it comes to fitness and is trying his level best to keep himself fit so that he can give his 100% when the cricketing action resumes.

The Indian skipper has lately posted a video where he can be seen running around in the lane in his sportswear. By the look of it, it appears that the batting megastar is sweating it out in the Mumbai apartment where he is currently residing. After the video of his practice session was shared on his official Instagram account, he captioned it as 'Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours'.