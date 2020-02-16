The Debate
Virat Kohli's 'Naya Post Sundar Dost' Moment will Add Extra Spice To Your Weekend

Cricket News

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posed with team-mates Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw in what he termed as 'Naya post Sundar dost' moment on social media

Virat

Virat Kohli has had a mixed outing in the ongoing New Zealand tour so far. After handing the Kiwis a 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series, the hosts returned the favour in the ODI series that followed and now it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the two-match Test series. Meanwhile, Kohli has also not been able to make his bat do the talking and will be eager to make amends in the longest format.

However, before he leads his team to the ground, the Indian skipper decided to have some fun with a couple of his team-mates. 

Virat Kohli's 'Naya post Sundar dost' moment 

Virat Kohli took to social media and posted an image of himself where he can be seen making a funny face. Pacer Mohammed Shami and young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw gave him company as well.

The fans were entertained after seeing Kohli and his boys have fun. Here are some of the reactions.

Can Kohli & Co. emulate Test greatness overseas?

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action when he leads India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting February 21. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas. 

