Yashasvi Jaiswal's Man Of The Tournament Trophy Broken Into Pieces, Here's How He Reacted

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an instrumental role in India reaching the finals of the recently-concluded ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. He was the top run-scorer of the tournament with 400 runs in six matches. Jaiswal had scored a match-winning unbeaten century against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. The youngster had top-scored for India in the summit clash with 88 and once he was dismissed, the Indian batting suffered a collapse and they were bundled out for 177.

India failed to defend their title while Yashasvi was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. In a shocking incident, the trophy the young southpaw won did not last very long either.

READ: No point thinking about poor run of form, says Agarwal

READ: Agarwal back among runs, Pant too gets some form back

Yashasvi Jaiswal's trophy broken into pieces

As per the reports of a daily publication, Yashasvi's U-19 World Cup Player of the Tournament trophy was seen lying on a table, broken into two pieces. However, the youngster has no clue about how it happened but surprisingly, he is not at all sad after knowing that the trophy which means a lot to an emerging player was shattered into pieces. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh said this is not the first time that it has happened. He then mentioned that the young southpaw cares more about runs and does not fuss too much about trophies.

'Easy to get distracted': Yashasvi Jaiswal

Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that it is easy to get distracted at this age and one will become what they think. The 18-year-old then mentioned that he was clear what he wanted to do since childhood and in order to achieve that he has left his home and all his comforts so that he can reach where he wants to. The young southpaw then added that he has not reached anywhere near his dream of representing India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's mother concerned about son's weight loss

Yashasvi Jaiswal's parents travelled from their hometown Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai for meeting their son, who has just made India proud at the international level. When Jaiswal's mother looked at him, she was really concerned about her son's weight loss like most Indian mothers would after seeing their ward returning from overseas after a while. She asked her son, "Kitna sukh gaya hai tu (You have lost so much weight), don’t you eat properly?"

However, according to Yashasvi Jaiswal, it’s an extremely difficult task for him to make his mother understand about the fitness levels which he is supposed to maintain. He said “How can I make her understand about fitness?''

READ: 'Have played a lot of cricket with Prithvi, so we have good understanding': Mayank Agarwal

READ: Mumbai Indians set to face CSK in IPL 2020 opener on March 29, final on May 24