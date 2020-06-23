Virat Kohli Gives Quick 1-min Assessment On India's 2013 Champions Trophy Win; Watch Video

Tuesday marked the 7th anniversary of the Indian cricket team winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 after defeating England in the final by 5 runs in what was a rain-curtailed game. The Champions Trophy 2013 belonged to India as they became the champion of champions, remaining undefeated. They were literally invincible as they won all the five matches in the tournament quite comprehensively.

Virat Kohli reveals reason behind India's triumph in Champions Trophy 2013 under MS Dhoni

South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka were defeated in the group stage and they got the better of Sri Lanka in the semi-final to set up the summit clash with the hosts England. Only England came close to winning but they too were defeated in the end. Virat Kohli, who was a crucial part of the team that won the Champions Trophy 2013, had reflected back upon the famous triumph.

While speaking on a chat show Breakfast with Champions, Virat Kohli said that during the Champions Trophy 2013, India fielded better than any other team in the tournament. He credited MS Dhoni's vision of making India the best fielding side in the world under his captaincy, to have played a huge role in it. He added India's feeling was a revelation in the tournament which set the tone for years to come.

Virat Kohli mentioned that it was a young Indian team which had no pressure at all. He further said that they had just gone there to enjoy themselves.

Virat Kohli reckoned that when a team is looking to enjoy themselves the most, the only thing that allows the team to do something together is on the field. He added that they were enjoying each others' company. Virat Kohli also said that the grounds were brilliant in England and the crowd support was amazing and added that the whole atmosphere counts. So, they were throwing themselves around in the field. Virat Kohli pointed out that they fielded their way into the final of Champions Trophy 2013 and ended up winning it, which was really special.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star for India in the tournament. He picked up 12 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 12.83. His economy rate was a meagre 3.76 and he struck after every 20.5 balls on an average. The left-arm spinner bowled with accuracy and the best part of his performances was that he picked up wickets in England where the conditions are not conducive to spin. It turned out to be the event after which Jadeja established himself in the Indian squad across all formats.

The 2013 Champions Trophy victory added an extra feather in MS Dhoni’s illustrious leadership hat as he became the first (and only till date) captain in the world to win all ICC trophies. Earlier, MS Dhoni led India to success at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-overs World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni relinquished captaincy at the start of 2017 to make way for Virat Kohli to take Indian cricket forward. In terms of captaincy, MS Dhoni has the most wins by any Indian skipper in ODIs and T20Is. In 200 ODIs, MS Dhoni has led the ‘Men in Blue’ to 110 wins and 74 defeats. Meanwhile, in 72 T20Is, MS Dhoni has led India to 41 wins.

