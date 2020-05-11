Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have been together with the Chennai Super Kings since the league began in 2008 (barring the two seasons when the franchise was banned from the IPL). The duo have been one of the most consistent figures in the CSK outfit over the last 12 years, which has helped the franchise develop into one of the most well-rounded teams in the Indian Premier League. Suresh Raina, who was the first player to cross the 5,000 runs mark in the IPL, drew comparisons between CSK skipper MS Dhoni and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

MS Dhoni new look during ongoing coronavirus lockdown

MS Dhoni is CSK's Lionel Messi, claims Chennai teammate Suresh Raina

In a recent Instagram live chat with CSK, former India cricketer Suresh Raina likened the franchise's captain MS Dhoni to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. The CSK batsman revealed that his wife was more interested in football than cricket and as a result, is curious as to why someone like Dhoni would change sides after the ends of an over, which Raina finds cute. Although his wife is a Lionel Messi fan, Raina claimed that CSK have their own Lionel Messi in MS Dhoni.

In addition to that, Suresh Raina also drew comparisons between Lionel Messi and India cricketing legend - Sachin Tendulkar. Suresh Raina added - “I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports, you need to be really humble. You may be the number one player in the world, but your legacy is very important, You need to show gratitude to everyone”.

Suresh Rain's daughter features on CSK official Instagram handle

