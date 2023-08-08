Virat Kohli's Total Net Worth, Brand Endorsements And Revenue Streams Revealed

Virat Kohli has remained one of the most followed athletes on social media. The former Indian skipper has garnered 256 million followers on Instagram and has seen a steady rise in his popularity due to his on and off-field antics. Virat has been the face of the Indian cricket team and has also been a pivotal part of Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the IPL.

Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian team across all three formats for several years

He was also the skipper of RCB in IPL

Virat is expected to play a pivotal part in the next ICC Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli Net worth

As per a report by StockGro, Virat Kohli has amassed a net worth of 1050 crores. Kohli has multiple revenue streams including salaries from IPL and the Indian cricket team, endorsements, properties, earnings from social media, investments and many more.

The 34 year old is a great A+ level contract with the BCCI which has seen him earning to the tune of 7 crores per year. He gets a match fee of 15 lakhs in the Test, 6 lakhs in ODI and 3 lakhs in the shortest format. The batsman also fetches a salary of 15 crores from his IPL contract with RCB.

The VIRAT empire of Kohli ! As one of the world's highest-earning athletes, he commands a staggering net worth of ~₹1050 crores! 💸



Source - Forbes, DNA, MPL, Startuptalky etc pic.twitter.com/8mOcET6pfv — StockGro (@stockgro) May 29, 2023

He is also one of the highest paid celebrities as he currently pockets between 7.5 and 10 crores for a brand endorsement. He currently endorses 18 brands including the likes of Uber and MRF which roughly account for close to a whopping 200 crore. Apart from these, Virat also cashes in from his huge social media following as he takes almost a staggering 9 crore for an Instagram post and charges 2.5 crore for a post on Twitter.

The former RCB skipper also happens to be co-owner of Indian Super League franchise FC Goa which is one of the popular teams in Indian football. He also has real estate properties in both Mumbai and Gurugram while he has also founded startups like apparel companies One8 and Wrogn.