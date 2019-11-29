Virat Kohli's Welcome-to-the-team Gesture Hailed By KS Bharat, Calls It Motivational

Reserve wicketkeeper KS Bharat, who was called up as a replacement for Rishabh Pant in the recently concluded Test series, revealed that he felt extremely motivated by skipper Virat Kohli's gesture of handing him in the trophy after the historic win in the pink-ball Test. Andhra Pradesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kona Srikar Bharat has been consistently knocking the door of Indian selectors with his stellar performances in the domestic circuit as well as for India A side. He has received praise in recent times from the national selectors, who have said that he is definitely in their plans of red-ball cricket. He is not only a brilliant keeper but also good with the bat which has earned him almost a permanent place in India's second-string sides.

KS Bharat hails Virat Kohli's gesture

Speaking to an online portal, KS Bharat revealed that he was at a loss of words when Virat Kohli handed over the trophy to him and told him that it was was a gesture of welcoming him to the team. Bharat also revealed that Rohit Sharma had asked the young lad to have a good time and admitted that he had felt extremely nervous at that point. KS Bharat went on to say that the moment would remain etched in his memory and that Virat Kohli's gesture will motivate him as well as many youngsters.

KS Bharat: A look at some unknown facts

Bharat has 3909 runs in 69 first-class matches with 8 centuries with the highest score of 308 and averages 37.58. He has 3 centuries in 46 List-A matches as well, where he has 1281 runs to his name. As a wicket-keeper, he has been outstanding in the domestic cricket, registering 233 catches and 27 stumpings. In List A, he has claimed 54 catches, along with 11 stumpings, while in T20s, he has 30 catches to his name, with 8 stumpings. The right-handed batsman made his first-class debut for Andhra Pradesh at the age of 19 and soon became the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple century. In the last group match of the Ranji Trophy 2014-15 at Ongole, Andhra’s wicketkeeper and opening batsman Srikar Bharat scored a remarkable 308 runs off 311 balls that included 38 fours and six sixes.

