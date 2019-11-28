Anushka Sharma Enjoys A Quiet Movie Night With Husband Virat Kohli, Shares Picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple is seen giving relationship goals and travel goals to their fans time and again along with their endearing social media PDA. Not only that, but they also celebrate each other’s achievements and stand by each other during all the stressful times. ‘Virushka’ as their fans lovingly call them, teach us the real meaning of love and togetherness. Recently, the two made headlines after Anushka shared a picture of her quiet movie night with Virat. In the picture, one can see a screen wherein the movie is playing. Interestingly, both of them can also be seen twinning in white sneakers. Take a look below-

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story:

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero which was released on December 21, 2018. The movie was unfortunately not critically praised and received a rating of 5.5 by the IMDb. After which she did not appear in any Bollywood film to date. She will reportedly next be seen in a drama movie, titled Priceless. The film will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and it will feature Anushka who will be seen sharing the big screen with the Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra. This will also be the first time that Sidharth and Anushka will be seen together on the screen.

Meanwhile, The couple also embarked on a trip to Bhutan together to ring in Virat’s birthday and shared some lovely pictures from the trip. Virat also recently shared a beautiful picture with his wife which is too beautiful to behold.

