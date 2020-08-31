Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir Pay Tributes

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and, Gautam Gambhir came forward to offer their last respects to the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday. after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their relentless efforts. The 84-year-old Former President was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

'Deeply saddened'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag offered his heartfelt condolences to Mr. Mukherjee.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Q2noCKVFnq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2020



Sehwag's former Delhi and Indian team-mate Gautam Gambhir came forward and posted an image of Pranab Mukherjee. He then mentioned that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the former President and then added that the 13th President of India belonged to the league of leaders respected and loved across the spectrum.

Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner added that the nation will remember his immense contributions forever.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever! pic.twitter.com/aqsilNOOgb — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee's deteriorating health

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining hemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.



