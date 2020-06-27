Virender Sehwag Posts A Video Of Swarms Of Locusts Hovering Above His Residence; Watch

Virender Sehwag has shared a video of a swarm of locusts right above his Delhi residence. As per reports, swarms of locusts were seen covering the sky in major parts of Gurugram and when they were hovering over Viru's house, he decided to let everyone know about the same.

'Locusts attack': Virender Sehwag

In the video posted by Sehwag on Instagram, he ( maybe jokingly) went on to mention that the locusts have started attacking and that they are right above his house.

Virender Sehwag's illustrious cricket career

Sehwag has represented India at the highest level in 103 Tests and 251 One Day Internationals from 1999 to 2013. In his successful career, he has managed to score over 8,000 runs in both formats of the game i.e. 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 ODI runs. The Delhi cricketer was regarded as an explosive opening batsman who had the ability to change the complexion of the game at will. At the same time, he was also a handy part-time right-arm spinner as well.

The former vice-captain had been a part of many of India's emphatic triumphs that include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka), runners up in the 2003 World Cup, drawn Test series in Australia during the 2003/04 season, the historic Test and ODI series wins on Pakistan soil in the same season, ICC World T20 2007, the tri-series win in Australia (2007/08), World Cup 2011 victory on home soil, etc.

Viru had bid adieu to the game in November 2015 and since then has been a successful commentator as well as a cricket pundit. He was last seen in action during the Road Saftey Series earlier this year where he was representing the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off midway due to the global pandemic.

