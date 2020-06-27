Dale Steyn Wished By RCB Fans, Twitterati On 37th Birthday With Their Favourite Memories

South African bowling prodigy and one of the finest pacers of all time, Dale Steyn turned 37 on Saturday and the entire cricket community has apparently come together to wish the speedster on his birthday. Throughout the years, since his cricketing debut in 2004, Dale Steyn has had witnessed several victories for his team and many of those were blessed with his incomparable performances. However, cricket pundits started to consider Dale Steyn as a complete fast bowler, after he proved his worth in different cricketing conditions, inside and outside his country.

Dale Steyn birthday: Dale Steyn turns 37

Apart from notching commendable milestones in international cricket, Dale Steyn became more during his stints in the Indian Premier League with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side. A veteran of fast bowling, Dale Steyn has played 92 matches in IPL and has taken 96 wickets.

It was also reported that before the IPL 2019, Virat Kohli was keen on bringing Dale Steyn to their side and after getting it done, Steyn famously claimed that he is going to change RCB's fortunes. Although RCB could not win the IPL trophy, Dale Steyn appeared to have found a place in nearly every RCB fan’s heart.

The Dale Steyn IPL salary at the moment is ₹2 crore per season with RCB. The overall Dale Steyn IPL salary since 2008 is reportedly ₹47 crore.

Dale Steyn birthday: RCB fans pour their wishes on the bowling great

On the Dale Steyn birthday occasion, numerous cricket fans took to social media on Saturday. While Dale Steyn has gifted several glorious moments donning different jerseys, RCB fans have cherry-picked their favourite Dale Steyn birthday moments. Here are some of the wishes that acknowledges Dale Steyn’s impact on RCB fans.

Happy birthday Mr. Professional. I am a biggest fan of your bowling. It is amazing to watch your perfect deliveries. #DaleSteyn @Dalesteyn628@DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/uO0QtKYApQ — Sandeep Vats (@Sandeep_18_) June 27, 2020

Wishing you a vey Happy Birthday Steyn Gun. Have a wonderful year ahead and many more years to come.🔥



Waiting to see you and Kohli in Red jerseys soon. 😍#ViratKohli #kingkohli #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/pU8Ba64Ec0 — King Kohli Telugu FC (@KingkohliTFC) June 27, 2020

Dale Steyn Birthday: One of the greatest ever in Test cricket

In the past, Dale Steyn has revealed how he got attracted to fast bowling and what made him so successful in the region. The 37-year old Dale Steyn is one of the most fierce fast bowlers of all time, who has gone on to dismiss eminent batsmen in his career. Dale Steyn has 93 Tests in his career and has obtained 439 wickets in the longest format of the game. In ODIs, Dale Steyn has obtained 196 wickets from 125 games.

Image courtesy: Royal Challengers.com