Virender Sehwag Puzzles Cricket World With Image Of India's Iconic XI, Can You Solve It?

Indian cricket stalwart Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle and put out an interesting puzzle for his followers. Sehwag shared the scorecard featuring India’s playing XI featuring several iconic players from the 1st Test between India and Pakistan at Lahore in January 2006. Sharing the scorecard, Sehwag asked his followers to tell him an interesting fact about playing XI.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and more

It is pertinent to mention that, Sehwag scored a memorable knock of 254 runs off 247 balls for India in that match. Sehwag’s opening partner Rahul Dravid remained unbeaten on 128 off 233, while legendary players like VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni followed next. Pacers Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, and spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh also featured in the memorable playing XI.

“Forget the scorecard, one very interesting thing about this Indian 11. Can you point out ?,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter. The tweet was quick to go viral among cricket lovers in India, as users tried to decode the hidden meaning behind the scorecard. Replying to the tweet, fans had different opinions, including the analogy that all of the 11 players have at least one Test century registered against their names.

Forget the scorecard, one very interesting thing about this Indian 11.

Can you point out ? pic.twitter.com/1pQsNhOuDG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2022

Netizens decode Virender Sehwag’s tweet about legendary playing XI

Every player has an international hundred in his name ♥️🔥 — AjiHaan (@AjiHaaan) December 4, 2022

Team k dono opener se lekar no.11 tak har ek khiladi k naam pe aaj k date pe minimum 1 test century registered hai. Itna hi nahi top 7 me se sabk naam pe multiple test century darz hai aaj k date pe. We are proud of our #IndianCricketTeam. 🏆🥇🇮🇳#cricket #CricketTwitter #BANvIND — Tejas S Mishra (@tejasmishra1997) December 4, 2022

All the 11 members had test hundreds — Abhisek (@abhi_ab93) December 4, 2022

Every Cricketer has at least one Test century and at least one wicket in Test Cricket — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) December 4, 2022

All 11 players can bat and ball. All including Dhoni had bowled in international cricket. Harbhajan batting at no. 11 shows batting depth. This is a really good team full of all rounders. The current Indian team lacking this . — क्रीडाप्रेमी 🏏⚽🎾🏑🎯 (@Surendra21286) December 4, 2022

Pakistan was thrashed for curating a poor pitch at Rawalpindi

This comes after the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match at Rawalpindi is making headlines for a poor pitch. Batting in the first innings of the Test, England notched up a record total of 657 runs. Interestingly, there were four centuries scored by the England batting line-up. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett hit 122 and 107 runs respectively, while Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scored 108 and 153 runs respectively.

Going ahead in the second innings, Pakistan also notched up a massive total of 579 runs. The ease of batting at the flat Rawalpindi track has brought in heavy criticism for the PCB. The Pakistani board earlier faced much heat for curating a similar poor pitch at the same venue during Australia’s tour of Pakistan, earlier this year.