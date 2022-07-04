Virender Sehwag Shuts Down Troll With Epic 3-word Reply Over Kohli-Bairstow Sledging Tweet

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag came up with a hilarious three-word reply to a troll, who replied to Sehwag’s tweet about Jonny Bairstow. The England batter was the highlight of home side's batting on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test between England and India at Edgbaston as he scored valuable 106 runs. However, earlier in the day Bairstow was involved in a heated exchange of words with former skipper Virat Kohli, which became the talking point about the match.

Meanwhile, replying to Sehwag’s tweet about Bairstow’s knock. the troll said, “Agar after sledging immediately out ho jata to tweet karte aap ???”. In reply to the troll, Sehwag said, “Haan yaar, karta”. When translated to English, the troll asked Sehwag, whether he would have put out the tweet, if Bairstow returned to pavilion after the verbal spat with Kohli. At the same time, Sehwag replied by saying, “Yes Buddy! I would”.

Agar after sledging immediately out ho jata to tweet karte aap ??? — KedarHirve (@KedarHirve) July 3, 2022

Haan yaar, karta — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

In his tweet about Bairstow, Sehwag had said that Bairstow was batting like Cheteshwar Pujara before getting sledged, but started batting like Rishabh Pant after the altercation. Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21. Post Sledging - 150. Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke,” Sehwag said.

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging - 150



Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

What happened between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston?

During the 32nd over of England 1st batting innings on Sunday, Kohli was spotted being unhappy with Bairstow, after the English batter said something to him. While Bairstow looked to calm things down, Kohli did not hold back his thoughts and was heard saying, “Shut up. Just stand and bat," in the stumps mic. The players got separated only after the on-field umpires intervened to pacify things.

While Bairstow was batting on 13 runs in 16 balls during the sledging incident, he remained solid in the crease, while wickets kept on falling around him. Partnering with Sam Billings, both batters added 92 runs in 105 balls for the 7th wicket partnership. Following Bairstow’s dismissal on 106 runs, England were reduced to 241/7, before getting all out on 284 runs.

The visitors meanwhile, scored 416 runs in the 1st innings of the match and closed Day 3 with 125/3 on the scoreboard. Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test will begin with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant batting on 50* and 30* runs respectively, with a lead of 257 runs. It is pertinent to mention that, India lead the series 2-1 and are currently eyeing a 3-1 win at Edgbaston.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@133_NotOut