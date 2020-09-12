IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Starts Tournament Countdown With Some 'DDLJ Tadka'

It seems that Virender Sehwag just cannot wait for the IPL 2020 to get underway and as the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament is around the corner, Viru has given a reminder to all the passionate cricket fans out there but in a 'Hatke' manner as he has added some filmi Tadka into it.

'Exactly 7 days': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag had posted an image in which late actor Amrish Puri and veteran actress Farida Jalal can be seen enacting an emotional scene. The scene is from the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge that had starred SRK and Kajol in the lead roles. The image was captioned by the former Indian vice-captain as 'Exactly 7 days from now ...'.

Exactly 7 days from now ... pic.twitter.com/MRMAwx3yol — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 12, 2020



IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

