Virender Sehwag Became The 'Sultan Of Multan' With A 309-run Knock On This Day In 2004

Virender Sehwag was one of Team India's go-to batsmen during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was in his prime after 2003 as he took many of the world-class bowlers to the cleaners. The year 2004 was also a special year for Viru because he had become the first Indian to score a triple hundred in that year and what made that knock even more special was that it had come against arch-rivals Pakistan in their own backyard.

Sehwag becomes the 1st Indian to score 300

It was on this very day that the former Indian vice-captain had become the very first Indian batsman to score a triple hundred during the first of the three-match Test series against Inzamam-ul-Haq-led Pakistan in Multan. Sehwag toyed with the Pakistani bowlers as if there was no tomorrow and he was decoding the then iconic spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's spin tactics by depositing him into the stands at regular intervals. Sehwag's knock of 309 included 39 boundaries and six maximums.

Even the fans became nostalgic and came forward to share their thoughts as well.

The dynamic opening batsman was adjudged Man of the Match as India went on to register a famous win by an innings and 52 runs. The Indian side eventually went on to win the Test series 2-1. Apart from this knock, Sehwag also scored another triple century (319) against South Africa in 2008 at Chennai and he missed his third triple ton by a whisker in a home series against Sri Lanka the following year when he was caught & bowled by Muttiah Muralitharan for 293.

