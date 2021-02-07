Viv Richards Lauds West Indies' 'fighting' Spirit After Historic Test Win Over Bangladesh

Legendary Caribbean batsman Sir Vivian Richards seemed to be on the ninth cloud after West Indies defied all odds to register a famous win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday courtesy of an outstanding knock of an unbeaten 210 by middle-order batsman Kyle Mayers.

Meanwhile, this is the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in the history of Test cricket.

'We never stop fighting': Viv Richards

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the two-time World Cup winner hailed Windies' victory by terming it as a 'sensational win'. Richards then mentioned that the West Indies team never stops fighting and that is exactly what they proved on Sunday. Furthermore, the Antigua legend added that he is absolutely buzzing with the winning feeling.

What a sensational win from the @windiescricket. We never stop fighting and that's what we proved today. Absolutely buzzing with the winning feeling.



Test Cricket you beauty!!! #BANvWI — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 7, 2021

Even some of the passionate cricket fans were on the same page with Sir Viv as they celebrated the Caribbean team's win which will go down as one of the greatest wins in the history of the game. Here are some of the reactions.

Congratulations Sir Viv- the Windies have found a special talent in Kyle Mayers. — DJ Dinny (@Dinny30) February 7, 2021

Test cricket seems to be having a major revival at the moment, long may it continue! — The Club Cricketers Blog (@CricketersBlog) February 7, 2021

Great encouragement by you sir for these young windies team. — Rohit (@Rohit55242484) February 7, 2021

World cricket wants West Indies to excel. They bring lot of joy and exuberance to cricket — My POV (@Indiannomadic) February 7, 2021

Extraordinary Day In The Test Cricket

Still I Can't Believe WestIndies Chased Down A Mammoth total...

Superb Superb !! — Syed Moin Uddin (@SyedMoi94910958) February 7, 2021

Best wishes to team West Indies. Super win...Kudos... — Nandhakumar Rajaiah (@nandhaism) February 7, 2021

This inning remind us of your era — Muhammad Jawwad (@hmjawwadasif) February 7, 2021

Kyle Mayers does the unthinkable as Windies register a famous win

Chasing a mammoth target of 395 to go 1-0 up in the two-match series, the visitors seemed to be in a spot of bother after losing their top-order before even breaching the three-figure mark before the middle-order duo of Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner (86) added 116 runs for the fourth-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The Windies did lose a couple of wickets after Boner's dismissal but the 28-year-old batsman from Barbados kept fighting on from the other end as he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners. In the end, his efforts paid off as the Calypso Boys did the unthinkable on the final session of the final day's play.

Mayers was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock as West Indies have drawn first blood in the Test series. The second and final Test match will be played from February 11-15 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

