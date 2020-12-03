VVS Laxman & Gautam Gambhir Hail Kohli's 'phenomenal' Milestone In International Cricket

VVS Laxman & Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on Virat Kohli after the Indian skipper became the first batsman to amass 20,000 international runs in a decade. At the same time, Virat also became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI runs during the third and final ODI against Australia on Wednesday. He bettered the record of his batting role model Sachin Tendulkar by 58 innings as he breached the 12k-mark in the 50-overs format. The batting megastar has smashed 22,074 runs in international cricket ever since he had the first burst on to the highest level back in 2008.

'Phenomenal!'

"Oh yeah, phenomenal! I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he's on the cricket field is unbelievable because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop-down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding," said Laxman while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Even Kohli's senior Indian team-mate Gautam Gambhir lauded the Indian captain for the unique feat that he has achieved on the 22 yards.

"You can take anything, you can actually do whatever you want, but the best feeling in the world is, when you score that last run and come back to your hotel room and you're so satisfied that you've done something for your country, what you were meant to do," Gambhir said.

"So probably, all those combinations have made him what he is, and hats off to him, he's scored more than 20,000 runs, centuries all that," he added.

Kohli in the ODI series against Australia

The current top-ranked batsman failed to get going in the 1st ODI where he had scored a run-a-ball 21, he made up for it in the second match with an 87-ball 89 and then followed it up with 63 in the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Just when it appeared that the batting sensation would easily surpass the three-figure mark, he was done by a brilliant delivery from Josh Hazlewood that deflected off his bat as Alex Carey made no mistake behind the stumps. Replays showed that there was an inside edge and Virat Kohli had to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

However, his stellar half-century combined with a record sixth-wicket partnership of 150 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped the visitors post a stiff total of 302/5 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the five-time world champions failed to get the job done despite getting off to a promising start and were eventually bundled out for 289 in the final over. Kohli & Co. managed a consolation win by 13 runs in the end.

(With ANI Inputs)

